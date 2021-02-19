Charges dropped against Rockford Police officer accused of battery to a protester

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office announced Friday that charges have been dropped against a Rockford Police Officer accused of battery to a protester in June of last year.

According to a statement released by State’s Attorney J. Hanley, William “Sage” Gettings, 22, allegedly made a motion to Officer Frank Fabiani through the sunroof of his car as he passed the officer at the intersection of E. State and Alpine on June 27th.

According to the criminal complaint, Gettings was pulled over at Turner St. and Dawn Ave. for failure to use a turn signal twice after Fabiani began following him.

During the traffic stop, Gettings got out of his vehicle while officers were checking his license and registration, officials said. Police said Gettings then refused Fabiani’s commands to get back in his vehicle.

Authorities say that Gettings was combative and refused to comply when Fabiani commanded him to turn around and face his car.

The complaint alleged Gettings spat on an officer as they wrestled him to the ground, at which point he said, “I’m grabbing your gun,” and placed his hand on the grip of the an officer’s weapon.

Officials added that in a recorded phone conversation, Gettings admitted to trying to disarm the officer, but that he “didn’t get [the gun] out of the strap; it was locked in.” Gettings also allegedly admitted to spitting on the officer.

Gettings was subsequently taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries suffered during the struggle, according to the written complaint.

The State’s Attorney’s office later dismissed charges against Gettings, and Fabiani was charged with misdemeanor battery for utilizing a “leg sweep” maneuver to bring him under control.

“Applying the facts of the incident to the law, I do not believe that there is sufficient evidence to support a criminal charge against Frank Fabiani,” Hanley said in Friday’s statement.

“As for Gettings, the evidence shows that he resisted arrest. He failed to get back into his car, failed to put his hands behind his back, spit on officers, and reached for and grabbed Officer Fabiani’s gun. Nevertheless, and after much reflection, I have chosen to use my prosecutorial discretion and not reinstate the criminal charges against Gettings,” he continued.

Gettings arrest became a flashpoint for a Rockford protest group.

Hanley said recordings of the officer’s dash cam video and Getting’s admission will be made public today.