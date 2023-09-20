ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lisa Lies, 26, had kidnapping charges against her dismissed in a negotiated plea deal after she was accused, along with four others, of stripping a man naked, beating him with a metal pipe, and leaving him on the street in June.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, authorities found the man in the area of Samuelson Road and Alpine Road around 5 a.m. on June 22nd.

He was taken to a local hospital, and police learned that the incident started at a residence in the 4300 block of Nina Terrace.

According to police, the man told police that Allen Hawkins, 42, had caught the victim having sex with his girlfriend.

As the victim attempted to leave the residence, Hawkins allegedly fired a shotgun in the air.

The victim fled but was pursued by a van, police said. Five people, including Hawkins, reportedly got out of the van and beat the man with a pipe, later forcing him into the van where they continued to beat him.

At Samuelson and Alpine, the assailants let him out and threatened to kill him, threatening him with a machete before beating him again, according to the police report.

Lies pleaded guilty to Mob Action. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 57 days already served.

Co-defendant Kyla Lee, 18, was sentenced to 180 days in jail last month after also entering a guilty plea for mob action.

Hawkins is charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Mob Action, and Mob Violence.

Connor Steffler, 20, is charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Mob Action.