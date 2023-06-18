ORANGEVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Residents are waiting to hear if charges will be filed against a man wanted for a parole violation in Wisconsin who refused to leave a home in rural Orangeville.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office first responded to a home on W. Rock Grove Road around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Around 2 p.m., they needed a search warrant to get in since the man was making threats if law enforcement tried to enter.

They found him unresponsive from an apparent drug overdose, sending him to the hospital.