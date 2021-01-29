Charity foundation grants wish for DeKalb girl battling ovarian cancer

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A local girl battling a life threatening illness was surprised Friday to learn she’s getting a new puppy.

Haley Galvin is fighting ovarian cancer.

Her friends and family contacted Nik’s Wish to help make Haley’s dream come true.

The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation is a non-profit that supports young adults fighting cancer who are too old for the “Make-A-Wish” foundation.

The surprise was unveiled at Northern Illinois University, where Haley is a student.

Haley said she wanted to have a puppy, because she’s unable to have children.

“This is like one of the most difficult journeys I’ve ever had. So, to have some sort of reward or like a little fun to look forward to after it’s all done really helped me hold on to some hope that something good comes out of all this,” she said.

Haley said she’ll be getting a Bedlington Terrier named Harley, and will be picking up the puppy next weekend.