ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Charles Street, from 28th Street to Parkside Drive, is scheduled to re-open on Monday, October 9th after months of closure due to construction work.

The $5.5 million project, funded by the 1% Infrastructure Sales Tax Program, reconstructed a portion of Charles Street near East High School, installing concrete pavement, sidewalks, a multi-use path, storm sewer, curb and gutter, and traffic signal upgrades.

The project also widened the lanes and added pedestrian and cyclist crossing upgrades.

Officials said that unforeseen utility relocation delays pushed back the original reopening date.

Construction began in April, with closures and detours in place since June.