Charlie Berens, the ‘Midwest Voice Translator’ guy, coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — YouTube comedian Charlie Berens, host of the “Manitowoc Minute,” is coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center as part of his “Midwest Survival Guide” tour on September 23 at 8 p.m.

Berens is a Wisconsin native and has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more. In 2017, Charlie began the viral Midwest comedic news series “Manitowoc Minute.” His fans flock daily to his Facebook page to view his content, where he currently has over 1.8 million followers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14th.