Charlotte Russe returns to CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After closing last year, the fashion retailer Charlotte Russe has returned to the CherryVale Mall.

After the company closed stores in 2019, the brand was sold to Toronto-based YM Inc. and later announced they would be reopening 100 retail locations, including the location at CherryVale Mall.

“The Charlotte Russe brand was built on the idea that shopping should be fun and great fashion should be accessible to everyone,” said Mark Peterson, General Manager at CherryVale Mall. “Charlotte Russe makes it easy for shoppers to stay on top of the latest trends by offering a wide array of the latest clothing, footwear, and accessories at affordable prices.”

Charlotte Russ opened Wednesday in its former location near the Food Court.

