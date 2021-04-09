Cheap Trick releases 20th studio album

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s very own Cheap Trick has released the band’s 20th studio album, “In Another World.”

Tracks include “Summer Looks Good on You,” “Boys and Girls and Rock n’ Roll,” and a cover of John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth.”

The band will be busy touring over the course of the next year. Later this month, they’ll be in Australia.

This summer, Cheap Trick will tour with Rod Stewart in the U.S., which includes a stop in Tinley Park.

Cheap Trick has been releasing albums since 1977.