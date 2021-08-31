Cheap Trick to be inducted into Illinois Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford’s own Cheap Trick will be inducted into the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on August 31st, 2021 at the Rialto Theatre in Joliet, Illinois.

The induction was originally supposed to be set for May of 2020, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2016, but now Illinoisans will be able to see their local band get honored in person.

The rock band will only be present through video appearances, but there will be a couple members of the inaugural class performing live, including REO Speedwagon and Ides of March.

Some of the other rock star nominees include Chicago, the ideas of March, Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters, and the Buckinghams.