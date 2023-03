MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rockford-based band will head up to Milwaukee this summer for a major festival.

Cheap Trick will be at Summerfest on June 22. They will be performing at the BMO Harris Pavilion at 7:30 p.m.

The festival will take place June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8. Headliners include Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band and Imagine Dragons.