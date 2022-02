MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rockford-based band is scheduled to perform at a major summer festival.

Cheap Trick will be at Summerfest in Milwaukee later this summer. They will be opening for Rod Stewart, who will be on his first tour in over four years.

Summerfest will take place between June and July this year. Headliners include Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber and Haley.