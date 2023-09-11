ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — George Wendt, the actor who played “Norm” on the TV sitcom “Cheers,” will speak at Lifescape’s Senior Expo later this month.

Wendt will be the featured speaker from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 23rd at the Rock Valley College Physical Education Center, at 3301 N. Mulford Road.

He will share stories of growing up in Chicago, his beginnings in The Second City, and his life in films, television and the theatre. Wendt will also participate in a Q&A session.

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of “Cheers,” winning six Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

He also appeared in the horror-comedy “House,” “Guilty by Suspicion” with Robert De Niro, and alongside Mel Gibson in “Forever Young.”

The Lifescape Community Services’ 31st Annual Senior Expo will feature representatives from nearly 100 companies that provide information and services for older adults and their families, as well as information about Lifescape’s Meals on Wheels, Adult Day program, and transportation services.