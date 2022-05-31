ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chelsea Handler will be performing at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center for the first time this November.

Handler will be bringing her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour to Rockford on November 11th at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank box office or by phone at 815-968-5222.

Handler hosted E!’s Chelsea Lately talk show, a documentary series Chelsea Does and a talk show, Chelsea, on Netflix. She has also written six best-selling books.