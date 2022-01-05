Cheri Bustos addresses health care in rural communities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos shared some of the issues she wants to work on during her last year in office.

Among them is improving access to health care in rural communities. Bustos said that a bill working its way through Congress would open up $153 million in funding. It could be used for things like improving broadband, recruiting doctors and providing better access to fresh food.

“What I like it, is it allows the local communities to come up with the plan to tap into that funding pot and address different ways to deliver health care in the most meaningful way possible,” Bustos said.

Bustos has served the 17th district since 2013. She announced that she would not run for re-election last May.