Cheri Bustos declares victory over rival Esther Joy King in close race for 17th District seat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D) declared victory over her rival Esther King (R) in a tightly contested race for Illinois 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“As a lifelong Illinoisan, a resident of Rock Island County for 35 years, and your representative, I am honored and proud to have been re-elected to serve Illinois’ 17th Congressional District,” Bustos said in a statement early Wednesday.

“Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families. Tonight, thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation,” she continued.

“I am grateful for everyone who has volunteered and supported me throughout this campaign. But no matter what side of the aisle you sit on — Democrat or Republican — it is my commitment to you that I will work across the aisle to continue to deliver for Illinoisans.”

Bustos declared victory with 151,867 (51.9%) votes counted from 99% of precincts reporting. King had 140,600 (48.1%) of the vote in the close election.

Bustos has represented Illinois’ 17th District since 2013. She was born in Springfield and has worked as an investigative reporter and in the healthcare industry prior to stepping into her current role.

As parts of District 17, which represents most of the northwestern portion of the state, are seeing the highest rates of COVID-19 infections in the state, Bustos shared her thoughts on how to bring more relief to the district.

“This virus has not paused for one minute, for one second, for that matter,” Bustos said. “And then, it was just about a month ago that I flew back to Washington again, to pass another relief package to send over to the Senate, and again it didn’t go anyplace else. I pray that we will have something to vote on sooner, rather than later, so we can get help out to so many of the families that are desperate for help.”

Diverse rhetoric has plagued the election season, and Bustos has promised that finding middle ground in D.C. begins with her.

“88% of the bills that I have voted for have been bipartisan,” Bustos said. “Three out of every four pieces of legislation that I have written out of my office, I have had a Republican co-sponsor, from day one.”

