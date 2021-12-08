Cheri Bustos honors Garrett Ramos on house floor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos honored Lt. Garrett Ramos Wednesday.

Bustos spoke on the U.S. House floor about the late firefighter. She offered her condolences to his family, and spoke to the quality of his character.

“Described as an amazing individual of the highest caliber, on and off duty, Lieutenant Ramos carried on his family’s legacy of service when he became a firefighter, just like his father Ed,” Bustos said. “Lt. Garrett Ramos was a good man, a good firefighter, a good friend, and a good Cubs fan.”

The Sterling community asked all residents to put a red light on their porch to further honor Ramos.