ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local Congresswoman Cheri Bustos was among those to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Wednesday morning.

Bustos said that his address brought tears to the eyes of some in attendance. She hopes Zelenskyy’s speech can bring both sides of the aisle together.

“This is a rally around the flagpole moment for, even for members of Congress. This is not a time to look back about would a, should a, could a,” Bustos said. “This is a time to do what we need to do right now. Be there for Ukraine, be there for President Zelenskyy, be there for the brave people that are fighting, in too many cases, to their death, and I think that’s really important, emotionally, that President Zelenskyy sees that as well.”