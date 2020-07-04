Cherry Valley celebrates Independence Day with residential parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 4th of July weekend is looking different this year. Socially distant barbecues and a lack of fireworks displays aren’t keeping folks from celebrating. One Independence Day event in Cherry Valley had a twist to it.

Cherry Valley leaders wanted to continue the village’s annual 4th of July celebration while still making sure people stay safe during the pandemic. Instead of having residents gather for a parade, they brought the parade to the people.

“Every year, we have a parade through the village of Cherry Valley, which we start here at Village Hall and go down to Baumann Park. And we normally have a lot of kids in the parade, the streets lined with people,” explained Cherry Valley Village President Jim Claeyssen.

President Jim Claeyssen says normal parade festivities weren’t possible this year because of COVID-19 and recommendations of social distancing.

“We still wanted to celebrate the 4th of July. So we came up with the idea of doing a reverse parade, where we’re going to get a number of vehicles lined up and go through every single neighborhood in the village of Cherry Valley,” President Claeyssen added.

Fire trucks, motorcycles, and classic cars were decked out in red, white and blue–all part of the caravan. Lady Liberty was also on hand to wave to spectators. Parading own residential streets gave people a chance to celebrate the holiday from the safety of their own driveway.

“People are at home, social distancing, and we just want to let them know that it is the 4th of July,” President Claeyssen said. “It cannot be forgotten. This is home of the free and the brave and we’ve got to keep celebrating, and this is the way we’re going to celebrate this year.”

Even though traditional celebrations might have to be put on hold this year, Claeyssen says it is important to recognize America’s independence in one way, shape, or form.

“We’re not forgetting it here in the village. I know we can’t have fireworks, I know we can’t have a traditional parade, but we’re going to have this reverse parade and wish everyone a happy 4th of July,” he added.

Normally, kids can look forward to candy being tossed from the parade vehicles, but that wasn’t the case this year as an extra safety precaution.

