Cherry Valley Circle K robbed Thursday morning

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Cherry Valley Police are investigating after the Circle K at the intersection of Charles and S. Perryville was robbed just before 7 a.m. this morning.

A suspect entered the store armed, police said, and had fled prior to officers’ arrival.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

