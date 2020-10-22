Cherry Valley Circle K robbed Thursday morning

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Cherry Valley Police are investigating after the Circle K at the intersection of Charles and S. Perryville was robbed just before 7 a.m. this morning.
A suspect entered the store armed, police said, and had fled prior to officers’ arrival.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
