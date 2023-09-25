CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Dick and Colleen Frye are celebrating a major marriage milestone on Monday.

The couple is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Both grew up in the area and graduated from Rockford’s East High School. They were married when they were 18 years old, and say they are very fortunate to have stayed together for so long.

“It feels the same,” said Dick. “So far, so good. I mean, we’re still hanging in there pretty good. We got married at 18 and it worked. A lot of times it doesn’t, but it worked. We’re lucky. My only advise is, say a lot of ‘yes, ma’am.'”

Dick and Colleen spent Sunday morning at the Thunder Bay Grille with their four children.