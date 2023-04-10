CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Golden Apple Foundation has handed out its final award of the season to Cherry Valley Elementary Principal Carolyn Timm.

Timm was named the 2023 Outstanding Principal.

She was surprised by the news Monday morning in the school’s gymnasium. Students, staff, and family were on hand to share the news.

Timm has served in the position since the school opened in 2018, and has been credited with ensuring a smooth launch.

As part of the award, Timm also received $1,000 to spend on her school.

She shared her recipe for success: “Always stay student focused and always support your staff, be there to support your staff. Whether they need a shoulder to cry on, whether they need some more pencils in their room, whether they need help restructuring what they’re doing in their classroom, you know, always be that positive person. Always try to give that hand of support and be there ‘I’m here to get you, I’m here to help you, I’m here to support you.'”

All of this season’s Golden Apple award winners will be honored during a banquet on April 28th at the Tebala Event Center, at 7910 Newburg Road.