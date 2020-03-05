Cherry Valley fire department asking voters to help replace old equipment

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — In less than two weeks, Illinois voters will have to decide if they want to pay more in taxes to make improvements in their communities.

Cherry Valley Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Tracy Renfro says if the bond referendum passes, it will eliminate $2.3 million in debt.

The referendum’s passage would allow for more money to be set aside for new equipment, rather than going to loan interest payments.

“Our equipment is essential to the function of the department,” Renfro said. “When people have an emergency, the last thing they would ever want to hear is that we’re late, slow to respond, due to equipment breakdown.”

Renfro says the department pays upwards of $77,000 a year in interests, a financial burden that means they don’t always have the necessary cash to replace older equipment.

“What we want to do is replace rigs sooner, so we don’t have extreme maintenance costs on them. It doesn’t make sense for us to spend $80,000 on a piece of equipment that’s worth $10,000, and that’s where we were, two or three years ago,” he said.

Renfro said he thinks replacing vehicles more often is financially smarter than repairing older vehicles.

“The goal is to be able to buy ambulances approximately every three years, replace an engine every six year, and to pay cash for those items, so there’s no finance charges involved,” he sad.

