CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Shoppers got a look at Cherry Valley’s newly finished indoor marketplace and event center on Saturday.

Vendors filled The Bricks, 125 E State St., for the first market of the season. They sold everything from cookies to soaps, essential oils and decorative signs. The historic building was bought last year and has been under construction. The main building still has a little way to go, but shoppers were able to check out that space as well.

“Cherry Valley has always been pushed back by Rockford and not a lot of people know a lot about it,” said Haley Blummer, social media manager for The Bricks. “When most people think of Cherry Valley they think about the mall, so our goal is, we’re all Cherry Vallians, so we want to bring more business to the Downtown Cherry Valley.”

The venue is now available for events, including weddings. More markets are planned throughout the summer.