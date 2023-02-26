CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Libraries have books and other resources, but Cherry Valley Library also has a different feature.

There is a new, custom nine-hole miniature golf course inside the building that winds through the library. They have had a course for a few years, but the new one has some upgrades.

Families were invited to pick up a club this weekend, as well as bid on gift baskets and items in a silent auction.

Library officials said that this year’s event is special.

“Last year we brought it back, but we didn’t have refreshments for families, so that was something the kids missed,” they said. “So this year, we’re popping popcorn and we have ice cream, and we have a huge silent auction. So, people can come through and look at the items. They don’t have to bid online this year, which is nice, and it’s just great to get people back in the building.”

The mini-putt course if free, and library members can rent youth golf clubs if their child wants to get into the sport.