Cherry Valley park memorial dedicated to victims of 9/11 attacks

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A centerpiece of a newly dedicated memorial in Cherry Valley’s Bauman Park is a piece of steel from the World Trade Center itself.

People who stopped by the monument on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, attacks, said it was a great way to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

“We really wanted to make something that really stood out, and this is a piece of world history that is now here as part of Cherry Valley, as part of Bauman Park,” said Cherry Valley Police Officer Bryon Muraski.

The memorial was years in the making and was unveiled to the public for the first time today.

“It makes me tear up, because I remember when it happened,” said resident, Karen Neidich.

“I was on my way to work and my husband called me and said, ‘you’re not going to believe this.’ So, I got to work and we were just silent. We actually closed and went home, because we wanted to be with our family. It was really shocking.”

Muraski helped plan the project. He says the monument is dedicated to the nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11.

“Honoring their memories, and also committing to each other to never forget. This is a beautiful park and a beautiful memorial, but it really is dedicated to those memories,” he said.

George Prusia, who visited the memorial, said, “I do think it’s powerful. It makes a statement and shows the damage that was done. And, in respect to the lives [lost], they’re asking for silence when you’re over there, which I think is a great thing.”

A small dedication ceremony was held at the site this morning.

“I hope this memorial can help with the process of bringing our country together as one,” Muraski said.

“I’m very excited,” said Neidich. “When I saw it, I said, ‘if that’s what I think it is, I love it.’ I’m very happy that we have this.”

Another ceremony is being planned for next year, to commemorate the 20 years since the September 11th attacks.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

