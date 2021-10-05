Cherry Valley police and firefighters battle in laser tag fundraiser

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) – While stateline first responders are used to working together, sometimes departments find themselves going head to head.

That is what happened Tuesday night at Tilted 10, 7200 Harrison Ave, in Rockford, as the Cherry Valley Police took on firefighters in the city’s first laser tag match up.

The Fire Department raises awareness for cancer research every October. Proceeds from Tuesday’s event will support OSF St. Anthony Cancer Center.

Cherry Valley Police won, but one firefighter said that it does not matter who came out on top, as long as cancer ultimately loses.

“We have a member that is effected by cancer, Rockford Fire has a couple members who are effected, so it hits all of us, and it hits close to home,” said Steve Reuss, a firefighter and paramedic with the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District. “So, we wanted to do something local, for the local cancer organization.”

Cherry Valley first responders reportedly plan on making the laser tag game an annual event.