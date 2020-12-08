Cherry Valley Police investigate after cars hit by gunfire near Valley Woods Drive

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday around 11:15 a.m., Cherry Valley police responded to the 3100 block of Valley Woods Drive for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles in a driveway with numerous bullet holes.

Authorities say neighbors saw a white, full-size SUV with tinted windows and black rims in the area around the time the gunshots were heard.

Police say they have no additional information about the suspect.

Anyone with information or residential camera footage is asked to contact the Cherry Valley Police Department at 815-332-3432.

