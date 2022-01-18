Cherry Valley Police officer convicted of child pornography, solicitation of 11-year-old girl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: Winnebago County Police Department

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Cherry Valley Police officer, Otoniel Molina, 38, has been found guilty of charges of Child Pornography, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, and Grooming charges on Friday.

In 2019, police were notified by a parent that their 11-year-old daughter had been communicating with an Molina on the internet.

The minor allegedly told Molina that she was 19-years-old and sent nude photographs of herself when Molina asked her to.

Molina would send pictures of himself back and multiple times asked the 11-year-old to engage in sexual acts.

The sentencing hearing for Molina is scheduled for March 25, 2022 at 2.pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories