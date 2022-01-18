Cherry Valley Police officer convicted of child pornography, solicitation of 11-year-old girl

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Cherry Valley Police officer, Otoniel Molina, 38, has been found guilty of charges of Child Pornography, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, and Grooming charges on Friday.

In 2019, police were notified by a parent that their 11-year-old daughter had been communicating with an Molina on the internet.

The minor allegedly told Molina that she was 19-years-old and sent nude photographs of herself when Molina asked her to.

Molina would send pictures of himself back and multiple times asked the 11-year-old to engage in sexual acts.

The sentencing hearing for Molina is scheduled for March 25, 2022 at 2.pm.