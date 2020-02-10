Cherry Valley Police Officer sentenced to 12 years for sex assault of a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Cherry Valley Police Officer Jason Personette pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for charges of Criminal Sexual Assault of a minor.

According to the original indictment, while Personette was an adviser for the Cherry Valley Police Explorers Program, he had sex with the victim at the Cherry Valley Police Department building. Other times were in a police squad car and at two hotels.

Personette was sentenced to four years for each of 3 counts of criminal sexual assault, and must serve 3 years of mandatory supervised release.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

