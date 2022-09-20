CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A black Labrador named Stormy is Cherry Valley Police Department’s first comfort dog.

Stormy is 4-years-old and is a former shelter dog. She was trained as a therapy dog, according to the department, and had some training with inmates inside a Florida jail.

Two handlers will work with Stormy during her time with the police department.

Cherry Valley Men’s Club paid for the expenses to bring Stormy to Illinois. Cherry Valley Feed and Supply has also pledged to supply dog food and other necessary items.