Cherry Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Jewel Ainsworth celebrated her 100th birthday today!

Her family organized a car parade for her, as family, friends, Heartland Hospice staff and local first responders drove by her window at Cherryvale Assisted Living.

People also went up to Ainsworth’s window to say hello.

“She was shocked,” said her son, Duffey. “She didn’t know about it which was really great. She did have her sash on and her lights. You could just see how excited she was, sitting in the window, which was really great. That’s what we hoped for. She’s been talking about it.”

Duffey says once things are back to normal, the entire family will get together to celebrate.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

