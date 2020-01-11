Cherry Valley woman killed in I-90 semi accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Cherry Valley woman is dead after being rear ended by a semi on I-90 early Saturday morning.
The Winnebago County Coroner says his office was notified of the crash around 2:07 a.m., which had occurred at mile marker 10 1/2 in Loves Park.
Illinois State Police say Tanicialle Brown was driving eastbound on I-90 in a pickup truck ran out of fuel, according to the Illinois State Police.
A FedEx semi then struck her from behind.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A four year old female passenger was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the FedEx truck was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!