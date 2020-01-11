Cherry Valley woman killed in I-90 semi accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Cherry Valley woman is dead after being rear ended by a semi on I-90 early Saturday morning.

The Winnebago County Coroner says his office was notified of the crash around 2:07 a.m., which had occurred at mile marker 10 1/2 in Loves Park.

Illinois State Police say Tanicialle Brown was driving eastbound on I-90 in a pickup truck ran out of fuel, according to the Illinois State Police.

A FedEx semi then struck her from behind.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A four year old female passenger was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the FedEx truck was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

