Cherry Valley’s “The Bricks” uncovers history during demolition

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Owners of a Cherry Valley project, with deep roots in the community, found a piece of history.

The discovery emerged from the walls of “The Bricks,” and the owners said that it is an item that they will display for years to come.

“We didn’t want to lose the history for Cherry Valley is really what it was,” said Beth Schroeder.

The building sitting at the corner of State and Walnut Streets in Cherry Valley will soon be turned into a restaurant and stores. Schroeder said that the goal of the project is to preserve the history of the building, but bring something new to the area as well.

“This building has been here at least since 1918,” Schroeder said. “It was one of the original buildings in Cherry Valley.”

Little did they know that they would find additional pieces of history within the walls during demolition.

“One of the masons called us and said ‘hey, I found this beer can, it has a note in it, would you like it?’ and I said ‘of course I do.’ So I came down and looked at it and we read it…so that was pretty neat,” Schroeder said. “It was in-between a wall that was bathrooms that was built in 1950, when they added this addition on, and inside it has an inscription of some names and I think if I read it correctly…I think it says they owe him 20 cents a piece for all the names that are listed for the beer that the guy bought.”

Pieces that are found throughout the project are being kept within the building. Schroeder said that it is important to them to continue to recognize what the building used to be, and soon will be.

“We’re hoping to make a shadow box of some of the history in the building along the common hallway, so we can all enjoy them later,” Schroeder said.

Construction should be finished April 26, 2022.