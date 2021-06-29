CherryVale Mall returning to pre-pandemic hours beginning in July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–CherryVale Mall is returning to normal operating hours starting July 1, according to a press release from the shopping center.

With COVID-related restrictions lifting, representatives from the mall say hours will now be 10 am to 9pm during the week, and 11am to 6pm on Sundays.

“We remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and retail partners,” said Senior Marketing Director Melissa Cavanah. “And will continue to implement protective measures and frequent cleaning to keep the community healthy.”

On July 4th, the mall will be open during its normal hours from 11am to 6pm.

Department stores and entertainment venues within the mall still have varying closing periods, and can be found here.