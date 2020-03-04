CherryVale Mall shooter sentenced to 10 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jamain McFadden Jr. was sentenced to ten years for a shootout outside Barnes & Noble at the CherryVale Mall. He was convicted on the charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney .
McFadden, 22, was arrested for the incident back in 2018 by the Cherry Valley Police Department.
Police say a confrontation happened inside the mall that led to the shooting. According to an eyewitness, up to six people were fighting before the shots were fired. No one was hit.
After a foot chase, McFadden, Jr. was taken in by police not far from the mall and found to be in possession of a firearm.
Investigators used surveillance footage to identify Jamain McFadden, Jr. and Marchello Johnson as the suspects who exchanged gunfire.
Johnson was sentenced to twelve years back in August.
