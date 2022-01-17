Chicago activists push for voting rights laws on MLK Day

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Civil rights activists in Chicago used “Martin Luther King Day” to highlight the need for greater voting rights.

Participants at a rally on Monday said that there should be no MLK celebrations until legislation to protect those rights is passed. The group singled out two Democratic senators that they said are holding up passing those critical protections.

“We have two Democratic senators who represent less than 3% of the population, another 41 senators who represent less than 20% of the national population, and they are in the spirit of Bull Connor and George Wallace blocking voting rights,” said Tavis Grant of “Operation Rainbow Push.”

“Martin Luther King Day” remembrances in other parts of the country have also included demands for voting rights.