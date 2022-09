CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society will be taking in dozens of pets affected by Hurricane Ian.

Up to 35 cats and dogs are expected to arrive at the Chicago facility Wednesday. The animals were already in Florida shelters, but were moved to free up space for local pets and families affected by the hurricane.

Some will be placed in foster care before being cleared for adoption, while others will be available to adopt immediately.