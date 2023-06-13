CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Work crews are cleaning up debris from a partial building collapse on Chicago’s Southeast side.

Exterior work was being done on a South Shore apartment building Tuesday morning when the roof and part of a wall came crashing down.

Several people live in the building, but police said that no one was hurt.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

“Sounded like a loud explosion. I woke up, got up and went to the window and [saw] a bunch of dust everywhere, and come to find out the top half of it just came down,” said neighbor James Drumgole. “After all the dust cleared, it was crazy, sounded like a loud explosion.”

It is not known how many residents have been displaced.