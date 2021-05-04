Chicago Auto Show returning this summer, plans to ‘fully reopen’ city by July 4th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the Chicago Auto Show will be returning to McCormick Place from July 15th to 19th, 2021, and hope to “fully reopen” the city by July 4th.

“With strong public health protocols in place, the Chicago Auto Show will be the first large convention to take place in Illinois since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for the safe return of big events in the months to come,” said Pritzker.

McCormick Place and the Chicago Auto Show have worked closely with health and tourism officials to detail mitigation strategies to ensure the safety of every attendee, starting with a lower overall capacity for attendees. Among the safety measures in place:

a move to Hall F in West Building with 470,000 sq ft of indoor space and 100,000 sq ft of outdoor space;

timed entrance windows and staggered entry to prevent congestion on the show floor and at arrival;

requirement to wear face masks at all times;

sanitization stations throughout the event;

contactless delivery for tickets;

temperatures will be scanned, and a medical questionnaire must be filled out before entry is allowed into the event.

As the State of Illinois prepares to move into the less restrictive “Bridge Phase,” this announcement is also part of the broader “Open Chicago” initiative to safely and fully reopen the city by July 4th.

Statewide, 55 percent of individuals 16 and over and 79 percent of individual 65 and over have been vaccinated, helping bring down increases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As these metrics continue to stabilize and decline, the state could soon move into the “Bridge Phase” of the Restore Illinois Reopening Plan. For conventions, this will mean events with the lesser of 1,000 people or 60 percent capacity. Following a 28-day period of continued stability or decline in key COVID-19 metrics, the state would then move into Phase 5, with all capacity limits lifted. The State is on track to be in Phase 5 in July.