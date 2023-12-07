CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are now considering another site for a potential new stadium, which would keep them in the city.

The team is reportedly exploring the south parking lot at Soldier Field, which includes a garage and a ground-level lot, and is currently used for tailgating.

The Bears had proposed building a $5 billion stadium and entertainment complex on the site of the closed Arlington Heights Race Track, but the project stalled when the team tried to negotiate property taxes for the site.

The Mayor of Arlington Heights told the Chicago Tribune those talks have resumed.