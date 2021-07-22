Chicago Bears host ‘Mini Monsters’ camp in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears made a stop in Rockford on Thursday for the “Mini Monsters” camp at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park.

Thursday marked the 4th year for the event, at which children were able to practice their football skills, such as passing, running back, and defensive drills.

The Bears players held giveaways and provided equipment.

Rockford Police were also on hand to build relationships with kids in the community.

“They’re used to seeing officers when they’re working, when they’re in their squad car and in their full uniform. Today they get to see them being big kids themselves and having fun. They’re playing football with them today,” said Lamont Jones, Rockford Park District’s manager of Youth Sports and Community Outreach.

More than 100 children attended Thursday’s camp activity.