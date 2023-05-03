CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago is gearing up for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first-ever street race.

Columbus Drive has been shut down to traffic, between Jackson and Balbo, for resurfacing and pavement repairs in preparation for this summer’s “Chicago Street Race.” The road was shut down at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

NASCAR Xfinity Series’ “The Loop 121” will take place on July 1, with the Cup Series’ “Grant Park 220” taking place on July 2. They will feature a 12 turn, 2.2 mile course.

The races are part of NASCAR’s 7th Anniversary season.