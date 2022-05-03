CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago will try to land the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The city announced Tuesday morning that it plans to enter a bid to be the host city. The theme of the bid will be “Our Future is Created Here.”

Business, civic and labor leaders will work together to try and convince the Democratic Party to return to Chicago. Democrats have not held their gathering in the “Windy City” since the 1996 convention at the United Center.

Local leaders said the convention could mean $150 million for hotels, restaurants and other businesses.