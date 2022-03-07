CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marked “Casimir Pulaski Day” in Illinois, which meant a day off from school for some students.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot celebrated the day by highlighting the Polish community’s impact on the city. She said that Pulaski would have been proud of how they have stepped up to help Ukraine.

Pulaski fought in Poland in an uprising against occupying Russians before fighting for America in the Revolutionary War.

“Without hesitation, the Polish community, here in Chicago and in Poland, has sprung into action to help their neighbors. Providing aid, welcoming refugees, and establishing critical humanitarian relief programs,” Lightfoot said. “We must thank them, but we must do more. I said to the ambassador, we stand ready to aid in any way possible.”

Chicago is home to one of the largest Polish immigrant populations in the nation.