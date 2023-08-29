CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago child is alright after a driver attempted to kidnap them on Monday.

Chicago Police said that they received a call about an attempted kidnapping at the intersection of Ainslie and Seeley around 2 p.m. Monday, according to a joint statement from 47th Ward Alderman Matt Martin and 40th Ward Alderman Andre Vasquez.

A child had been walking ahead of their parent when a dirty, dark blue Toyota Corolla pulled up beside them, with the driver attempting to grab the child and pull them through the driver’s side window.

The child hit the driver and ran away. The driver fled westbound on Ainslie. They are described as a white male in his late 30s with medium length dark hair.

Any information on the suspect should be given to Area 3 Detectives, (312) 744-8261.