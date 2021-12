CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Sports betting at Windy City stadiums took a major step forward.

A key Chicago City Council panel voted to approve sportsbooks at pro sports facilities. Ownership of the Cubs, Blackhawks and White Sox all joined the meeting Monday to support the move.

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts told the council that his team is ready to go. They are partnering with Draft Kings for the potential Wrigley Field Sports Book.

The measure will now head for a final vote on Wednesday.