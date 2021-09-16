Chicago company named in Amtrak bribery scheme

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – The FBI said they have uncovered a bribery scheme involving a Chicago company and Amtrak contractors.

Investigators say the company Mark One Restoration gave gifts to an Amtrak official overseeing the $100 million renovation of the Philadelphia Train Station. The gifts allegedly included Bruno Mars tickets and lavish trips, in addition to steak and cigars.

In return, the official reportedly gave Mark One tens of millions of dollars in extra payments to restore the train station’s facade.

No charges have been filed yet. Mark One says they have provided extensive cooperation to investigators.