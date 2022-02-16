CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A city council committee in Chicago is taking another look at Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to try and seize the assets of Chicago street gangs.

The City Public Safety Committee is scheduled to consider the ordinance on Thursday afternoon. Lightfoot said that she wants to go after “blood money” from the gangs, but progressive aldermen said that they are worried it will hurt family members of small-time gang members the hardest.

Lightfoot has tightened the language of her proposal to target gang leaders and their organizations instead of rank-and-file members. The Chicago Police Department supports the mayor’s proposed changes.