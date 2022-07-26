CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A strike by machinery operators that has been impacting road construction projects in the Chicago area is over.

Union members approved the deal on Tuesday. The agreement gives those members a minimum 16.1% salary increase for the next three years.

About 300 workers hit the picket lines seven weeks ago claiming unfair labor practices. The strike impacted the supply of asphalt and concrete. That slowed down or even put several Chicago area projects on hold.

“It will take a little bit of time for the companies to start putting stone on the ground,” said Ed Maher, spokesperson for Local 150. “They had stockpile of material that throughout the strike started to come down, come down, until there was very little stockpile.”

Employers put out a statement that said “the contract ensures the health, safety and protection of our valued employees. We look forward to welcoming them back to work.”