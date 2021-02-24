Chicago dubbed ‘most corrupt’ city in the US by new study

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report from the University of Illinois claims Chicago is the most corrupt city in the U.S.

It’s based on data from the Justice Department. The DOJ looked at public corruption convictions between 1976 and 2019. During that time, Chicago had nearly 1,800 convictions.

That’s more than Los Angeles–which had the second highest total–while New York City ranked third.

The report also found that Illinois is the third most corrupt state in the country.

Click here to see the full anti-corruption reports.